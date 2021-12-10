Mercury In Capricorn Means It’s Time To Get Shit Done

The speediest planet in our solar system is leaving its place in adventurous Sagittarius and heading into a more reserved, focused sign. That's right — from December 13 until January 2, Mercury is in Capricorn, and you're going to want to lean into this energy.
Instead of being drawn towards telling extravagant stories and charming people with our wit, we'll be more inclined to put our heads down and get to work. "Mercury has been zipping through the optimistic, outspoken, and extra sign of Sag and now it’s coming in for a landing to get down-to-earth and down-to-business," says Madi Murphy, the co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "We may feel a stronger sense of dedication and discipline, and adopt a get-shit-done attitude." Mercury in Sag was all about dreaming big and using your imagination — now, Mercury in Cap is here to bring us back down to Earth and help turn those dreams into actions.
The energy of this transit is more efficient than emotional, Murphy says. Practicality is the name of the game. "You have a pragmatic lens now, and an extra aptitude for problem-solving," she says. "You can look at your ideas objectively and figure out how to break down your big idea into actionable, smaller steps." From now until the Planet of Communication moves into Aquarius in the new year, take advantage of this energy to work on business plans, job applications, and career-focused projects that may have taken a backseat throughout the course of 2021.
Like every transit, there is a shadow side to be aware of — the energy of Mercury in Capricorn can have you acting authoritative and impatient. But, luckily, there is a way to prepare for this transit's less-than-stellar effects. "To help counter some of the shadow potentials, I suggest regular gratitude practice and making sure to celebrate even the smallest wins along the way," says Ayesa Durani, business astrology coach at OathOracle. "If you are working powerfully towards a goal, make sure to build breaks, pleasure, and hobbies into your schedule."
During this time, Durani wants us to make sure we're enjoying the journey, savouring our experiences, and making sure to be present in our bodies on the path to our success. "This past year has been transformational for us all," she says. "Let's use this Mercury in Capricorn transit to build from a new blueprint."
Keep an eye out for December 30, when Mercury conjuncts Pluto. "This is a serious transit aimed at getting to the bottom of a question or idea we may have, and superficial answers will not suffice," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "This aspect is prone to arguments and propaganda, or convincing others of something we want or believe. It is important to be careful how you communicate at this time and allow others the freedom to make up their own minds." Remember the shadow side of Mercury in Capricorn? Yeah, this is when it's likely to come out — be wary of how you're communicating with others and prioritize civility over authority.
The energy of this transit doesn't just fade away once Mercury leaves the sign of the goat. Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, says we'll be dealing with Mercury in Capricorn energy again when it re-enters the sign during the Mercury retrograde, specifically on January 24. While communication during Mercury in Cap is often direct and concise, Stardust says that on this date, it will take a more reflective tone. "When the retrograde ends on February 3, we will have another pass at this energy," she says.
This isn't a bad thing — when you think about it, Mercury in Capricorn is one of the best transits for setting and maintaining successful New Year's resolutions (if you're into that sort of thing). Even if we don't end up fulfilling them, though, at least we tried.