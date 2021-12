Mercury In Capricorn Means It’s Time To Get Shit Done

Keep an eye out for December 30, when Mercury conjuncts Pluto. "This is a serious transit aimed at getting to the bottom of a question or idea we may have, and superficial answers will not suffice," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com . "This aspect is prone to arguments and propaganda, or convincing others of something we want or believe. It is important to be careful how you communicate at this time and allow others the freedom to make up their own minds." Remember the shadow side of Mercury in Capricorn? Yeah, this is when it's likely to come out — be wary of how you're communicating with others and prioritizse civility over authority.