Mercury In Capricorn Means It’s Time To Get Shit Done

The energy of this transit is more efficient than emotional, Murphy says. Practicality is the name of the game. "You have a pragmatic lens now, and an extra aptitude for problem-solving," she says. "You can look at your ideas objectively and figure out how to break down your big idea into actionable, smaller steps." From now until the Planet of Communication moves into Aquarius in the new year, take advantage of this energy to work on business plans, job applications, and career-focused projects that may have taken a backseat throughout the course of 2021.