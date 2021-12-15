Venus Retrograde Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Face The Chaotic Mess Of 2021

Murphy points out that this is a serious position for the Planet of Love — specifically when it comes to our relationships. "You may be getting honest with yourself about what you want and viewing your idea of what love and relationships mean based on what you've learned about yourself over the past year," she says. "Where have you matured? What is the new commitment you are making to yourself or to your significant other, if you have one, or to your goals?" The past year was a challenging one — take stock in where you've grown and pay attention to what needs to be reassessed.