Venus Retrograde Means We’re Getting A Dose Of Tough Love

Of course, one of the things to be most impacted by the Love Planet's retrograde is... love. But this retrograde isn't necessarily a bad thing for relationships, Montúfar says. "It will only bring up underlying issues that need to be addressed and healed, and while things might feel super hard in the moment, Venus does help us clear baggage so we can later on move forward on a better note," she says. "If a relationship had no potential from the get-go, Venus would end it — and all we can do it trust that it wasn’t for us in the first place." This transit is basically like an older sister giving us that hard-hitting, "dump them" love advice we need to hear. It may be brutal, but in the end it's worth it.