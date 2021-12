Venus Retrograde Means We’re Getting A Dose Of Tough Love

While we see a ton of breakups and make-ups, Venus retrograde also brings back — you guessed it — exes. "Sometimes old lovers from the past can return if all the issues are not resolved," warns Madi Murphy, the co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution . "My advice to you would be, remember why they’re an ex!" And if you're the one who was causing all the drama in the partnership, Murphy says to "use this time to take accountability for your actions or behaviors that may have caused the relationship to end the first time, see where you may need to apologize, and take ownership or seek closure for your own healing." Again, brutal — but ultimately, getting closure in your romantic life will help you move forward in a healthier, more well-rounded way.