The year ahead will bring a lot of hits and misses in our sex lives. But for the most part, the next several months will be a time of exploration and awakening fantasies — we’re in the mood to embrace and try out new sexual positions and kinks.
The year kicks off during Venus retrograde in Capricorn, a backward journey that will slow down our love-making and libido. But the Planet of Love turns direct on the 29th January, ending the journey that began on 19th December 2021, and restoring our desire. What’s more, the North Node of Destiny moves into Taurus on the 18th January, bringing the the South Node into Scorpio and making hedonism the theme of 2022.
Two Venus Star Points occur this year, first on 8th January in Capricorn, then on 22nd October in Libra. This aspect happens when the Sun, Earth, and Venus link up in the sky, creating the ideal time to have intense sexual meetups that will rock our world.
We can also mark the four Mercury retrogrades of 2022 — in January, May, September, and December — in our calendars as times we may hear from exes or former hookups, looking for a brief repeat fling; we may also notice an urge to try new kinks or redefine our sexual boundaries. Eclipses can also affect our bedroom activities, and there are four in 2022 — two solar eclipses (on 30th April and 25th October) and two lunar eclipses (on 16th May and 8th November), all great times to indulge in passions.
Venus and Mars will connect twice, exactly a month apart: first on 12th February in Capricorn and then on 12th March in Aquarius. The merging of the Planet of Love and the Planet of Sex make these dates especially amorous, perfect for a few hours of steamy fun. A few months later, Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Taurus on 31st July, allowing us to experiment with our sexual activities freely.
The year may end on a slightly quieter note, with Mars retrograde from 30th October to 12th January, 2023 in Gemini, a moonwalk that often has the effect of dampening our sex drive. But all isn’t lost: fun-loving Jupiter’s transit through emotional Pisces from 28th October to 20th December can make us want to merge into one between the sheets.