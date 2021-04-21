My Secret Life Of Fantasy Online Window Shopping

I too engage in fantasy shopping and I am always particularly drawn to these. I’ll sometimes find that I have spent hours on Matches Fashion, curating outfits for weddings I haven’t been invited to because the fictitious proposals that would bring them into being haven't actually happened yet. I come to and resolve to stop. But then I see that someone I admire has curated a wish list for the site and I’m off again. Before I know it, there’s a £4,000 Loewe coat in my basket.