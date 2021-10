My Secret Life Of Fantasy Online Window Shopping

Now, as with most things that happen on the internet, fantasy shopping – like dating – is just a digital version of something that people have always done offline. Window shopping has a surprisingly progressive history (well, as progressive as anything that speaks to the norms of consumer capitalism can ever be). In the 18th century, as Western countries industrialised and urbanised, people moved from rural communities to expanding towns and cities. Window shopping, promenading through arcades, emerged as a form of recreation or entertainment for the new middle-class bourgeoisie that was created by emerging industrial economies which, in turn, created a demand for consumer goods. For middle and upper-class women, it was one of the few activities deemed acceptable to be seen doing in public, allowing them to leave their homes.