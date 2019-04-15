What It's Really Like To Deliver Food For UberEats & Other Apps

"I worked on New Years Eve, I ended up working until probably 4 am. I started late, I started at like 10 pm. When I started, I was delivering, it was very, very busy. And then it got probably about 1 am, something happened to the point where, I don't know if these people were just too drunk to answer their doors and passed out, but it got to the point where I had a whole garbage bag full of food — because what we do is, I'll throw the customer a text, I'll call them, if I don't hear anything in two minutes, I call one more time, and then there's a button on the app, I push that button and they get a five minute warning from the app. If I don't hear anything after five minutes, I'm supposed to just keep the item. So then I went to go give one of the pizzas away to a homeless guy, and he just threw it on the ground!" - Laurie.