How fast is fast enough when you're hungry? The answer, in our opinion, is "never fast enough." Which is why we love using apps for online ordering. With a few quick taps on an ordering app, you can place orders, cut lines, and pick up food in as little as ten minutes. Then you can get on with your day (and delicious meal), while sometimes also earning points towards rewards and free food.
In the future, we'd like to hope all our favorite foods are a few taps away. But, until that day, here are our favorite spots that already have one foot in the future with mobile ordering.