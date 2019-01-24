Trader Joe's: It's our affordable, delicious, always-friendly local grocery store, peddling delicious snacks and cheap wine. Sometimes, we even think we might like to live there, amidst the hand-drawn signs and adorable packaging. Which is why we decided to ask the people who basically do — aka the store's helpful, ever-smiling employees — what it's really like to spend 40 hours a week at TJ's.
We picked their brains on everything from pay and benefits (turns out, they're nothing to sneeze at) to whether they get to sample the merchandise (they do! We're jealous!). The takeaway? That Everyone's Favorite Grocery Store came by the title honestly, by treating both employees and customers as well as they feed them. Seriously, after reading this, you may find yourself scanning the TJ's website for job openings.