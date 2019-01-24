What It's Really Like To Work At Trader Joe's

Cait Munro
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet.
Trader Joe's: It's our affordable, delicious, always-friendly local grocery store, peddling delicious snacks and cheap wine. Sometimes, we even think we might like to live there, amidst the hand-drawn signs and adorable packaging. Which is why we decided to ask the people who basically do — aka the store's helpful, ever-smiling employees — what it's really like to spend 40 hours a week at TJ's.
We picked their brains on everything from pay and benefits (turns out, they're nothing to sneeze at) to whether they get to sample the merchandise (they do! We're jealous!). The takeaway? That Everyone's Favorite Grocery Store came by the title honestly, by treating both employees and customers as well as they feed them. Seriously, after reading this, you may find yourself scanning the TJ's website for job openings.
Related Stories
What It's Really Like To Work At Ikea
We Tried Trader Joe's Trendy New Jackfruit Cakes
The Best Vegan Buys From Trader Joe's

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series