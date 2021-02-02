The Accidental Sex Couch Tearing Facebook Mom Groups Apart

As @TheBigWeirdMom says, some people have separate Nuggets just for that. In any case, it’s just furniture, and if you paid so much money for it, it only makes sense to give it multiple uses. Shaming parents — especially moms — for this behavior is what’s really damaging. “Usually, society looks to a mom to assign any type of blame or praise,” says @TheBigWeirdMom. While the moms that descended on TikTok to harass anyone that spoke about NAD might’ve taken things too far, there’s also responding to an excruciating amount of societal pressure. She says she worries about the safe space of Nugget After Dark being, “compromised,” but also admits: “When you invite 12 million TikTok viewers in, that [safe space] goes away.”