How Powwow Dancing On TikTok Helped Michelle Chubb Find Herself Again

For any Indigenous people out there starting to reconnect and wanting to make their own regalia, just remember you can take as much time as you need. Get comfortable with what you’re doing. It’s not a race. I made two of my own jingle dresses. I feel honoured when I get to dance in my own dress and showcase it. At powwows, everyone gets to show off their own regalia and everyone has their own colours they represent. Right down to our moccasins. We wear them to be closer to Mother Earth. It's pretty cool to see how people design their own moccasins to represent themselves and also show what tribe or nation they're from.