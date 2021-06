While Shayla Oulette Stonechild moved to Vancouver eight years ago to pursue acting, the roles she was auditioning for weren’t doing much in the way of positive and healthy representation for Indigenous women. Which was an issue, because it was the reason she made the move in the first place. Growing up, Oulette Stonechild didn’t see anyone who looked like her on screen ; instead she turned to those in her community — like her mother and grandmothers — for support and representation. It’s an experience she says isn’t particularly unique to young Indigenous people, and one she has set out to change.