What Is TikTok Reiki & Does It Really Work?

For Bre though, distance reiki and TikTok reiki occupy different, if adjoining, spaces. "To get the full effects of reiki, the individual must be fully open to receiving it," she explains. This happens "much more deeply" on one-to-one distance sessions, which she and many other creators offer privately. People come to these sessions with an openness that simply cannot be found when being presented with a reiki clip as you scroll because of an algorithm quirk. "That being said, the beautiful thing about reiki on TikTok is that a reiki video can catch you totally by surprise, when you’re least expecting it, scrolling on your FYP (For You Page)." Isn't this what we love about TikTok, after all? The intermingling of desultory snapshots from around the world, combined into an endless filmic ticker tape, reaching across societal divides, reigniting lost passions, discovering new communities. "Randomly discovering a reiki creator on your FYP can kickstart you on a spiritual journey you maybe didn’t know you needed," says Bre.