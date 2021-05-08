Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Community Nurse & Single Mum On 20k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I qualified as a nurse last February and started my first nursing job just as the pandemic hit and the UK went into lockdown. It was a very hard way to start my first job but also very rewarding and the team I work with are amazing and so supportive.
I had my son during my finals year of school (sixth form) and ended up not finishing due to being ill. I returned to finish my A levels when I was 21, then decided to work for a few years and go to university when I was 25 to study nursing. I was lucky that my nursing degree was covered by the NHS bursary at the time.
I’ve now been a single parent to O for eight years. I met my boyfriend in November through a friend. I moved into my own place with O in October and feel much more settled and happy having our own space. We were living with my dad previously so I could do my nursing degree, which I was so grateful for.
I do worry a lot about money, I live on a very tight budget and sometimes it can feel overwhelming."
Industry: NHS
Age: 28
Location: Surrey
Salary: £19,950
Paycheque amount: £1,450. I also get £600-£900 tax credits. I work one or two shifts a week at the vaccination centre for £27 an hour (so well paid), which I get £300-£500 a month from. The money I earn from the vaccination centre is taken off my tax credits, hence the difference in amounts. So even though I'm working extra I don't actually bring any extra money home each month. But I love working there so I carry on anyway! I also get £100 child maintenance.
Number of housemates: One, my son, O.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,295 rent.
Loan payments: £0
All other monthly expenses: £151 council tax, £75 gas and electric through Bulb. £200 goes to Mum as I borrowed money off her during uni (I have six months left of this). £10 phone (SIM only). £29 TV/Wi-Fi. £32 O swimming lessons. £42 car insurance. £26 tax and car cover. £6.50 National Trust. £10 Spotify. £12 Netflix. £24 contact lenses. £25 wine subscription.
Savings? £0
