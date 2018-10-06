What I Learned At The UK’s Only NHS Insomnia Clinic

We were given a sleep diary every week, where we recorded the time we went to bed, the time we got up, and the amount of time we were awake in the night. The consultant then helped each of us calculate our individual sleep efficiency percentage. In order to get the most efficient sleep (i.e. not be lying awake for hours feeling frustrated in bed), I was instructed to go to bed at 2.30am and get up at 7.30am – and go to the nest in that time if I wasn’t asleep within 15 minutes. So I would read books or listen to audiobooks in my nest until 2.30am, then go to bed exhausted, and get up, exhausted, but hopefully having had an efficient sleep. It took a while, but it began to work.