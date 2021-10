Your October Horoscope Is Here, & There Are Some Very Lucky Days Ahead

October 9 will offer some clarity, however, just on business matters and contracts and not affairs of the heart and financial investments, as the Libra Sun and Mercury retrograde align on that day. October 10 ends Saturn’s retrograde journey, which began on May 23 in Aquarius. Its direct motion will allow us to evaluate our commitments. October 18 ceases both Mercury’s planetary backspin (which began on September 27) and Jupiter’s moonwalk (which started on June 20). October 20’s full moon on Aries brings necessary changes to the end of Libra season. The Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, beginning a deep transformational solar shift. Action planet Mars swims into Scorpio on October 30, adding stamina and strength to our lives, vibes, and energy levels — the perfect energy for Halloween. Happy haunting!