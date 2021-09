The Last Mercury Retrograde of 2021 Is Here, & It’s Coming For Your Relationships

Libra is ruled by Venus, the Planet of Love and Affection, and as a result our social lives will be the star of this retrograde. This transit "will deepen the need to recalibrate our most important relationships, a theme that was started by the sun's entrance into Libra ," according to Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com . Retrogrades tend to be opportunities to reflect on certain areas of our life. "Since Libra is the sign of one-on-one partnerships, Mercury retrograde will have us revise, review, and rethink how we are relating to one another as a way to find more balance and fairness within our most important bonds," Montúfar says. During this transit, we'll be asked to consider how we relate to all of the people in our lives, including romantic partners, friends, family, and even our coworkers, and how we can make our communication more harmonious.