The Biggest Mercury Retrograde Of 2021 Is Here — Prepare Yourself

Okay, so things are about to be a little intense — but this isn't exactly new energy. Lisa Stardust , the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck , tells Refinery29 that this is because the pre-retrograde zone began on May 14, and the post-retroshade zone will end on July 7. "We’ll be working with this energy for a while," she says. "This retrograde will expose secrets, scandals, and add anxiety to our vibes." Her advice? Be gentle with yourself and others. Stardust says to "give yourself extra time for projects and travel, say 'hello' to old ghosts from the past, and make sure your work is backed up in the cloud." The only way out of Mercury retrograde is through, so taking any and all steps right now to prepare for battle is a must.