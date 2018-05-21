3 Types Of Gemini You Might Be

Welcome to Gemini season, in which the weather gets warmer, the days get longer, and every other sign in the Zodiac decides to throw shade at the sign of the Twins. If the barrage of Gem-inspired memes populating Twitter haven't tipped you off already, it's important to note that Geminis have a bit of a, er, reputation. Some might call them "volatile," others might go with "unpredictable," and the least charitable among us would probably say "moody," if not "bonkers."
Here's the thing: Yes, Geminis tend to be energetic, chatty, and expressive. But nuance does exist among members of this sign, and those who'd get stuck with the "moody" label can probably handle a little roasting.
Ahead, we've highlighted three key "types" of Geminis. Read on to find out which one you are — or what kind of Gem your friend happens to be.