Why I’m Okay With Being A Good-Enough Mom

I suddenly went from killing it at work to feeling like there was a distinct possibility I could kill my baby — I had zero confidence in taking care of an infant. Which is not uncommon. “For many women who work outside of home and are then removed from that atmosphere, they may not get the type of self-esteem boosts they would normally,” says Dr. Simone Vigod, the chief of psychiatry at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto. “Especially when you’re a new mom and you have no idea if you’re doing anything right. It can be very confusing when you come from a life before where you were actually pretty good at doing things.” I had been pretty good at doing things before. Now: not so much. I didn’t have the symptoms of post-partum depression, but shouldn’t I be happier? I felt, for a long time, like I didn’t know who I was. One of my journal entries from that time reads: “How can I be a person who also happens to be a mom?”