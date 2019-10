Why I’m Okay With Being A Good-Enough Mom

With a Ted Talk and podcast, Motherhood Sessions , Sacks uncovers this complex emotional terrain we navigate as new moms. Having a label like matrescence is important because it encompasses the wide range of experiences and emotions tied to becoming a mom. We tend to have a very black-or-white view of motherhood. There’s the snuggly mom-and-baby pics on Instagram and in advertising, and every scene of a woman giving birth in a movie or on TV has her weeping with joy when she meets her baby. Or there’s awareness campaigns for post-partum depression. Even prenatal classes only talk about the few weeks of “baby blues” or clinical PPD. The reality for most of us, says Sacks, is somewhere between those two poles. “Most human relationships are a combination of gratifying and challenging and satisfying and disappointing — that's true for people’s relationships with their careers, relationships with themselves, and with their children, too.” Many of us experience negative emotions as parents that don’t meet a clinical diagnosis of post-partum depression or anxiety, which is why an understanding of matrescence is helpful. “There is an epidemic of shame and guilt where mothers may be falling in the wide range of normal and natural feelings that are other than bliss, and wonder if they're alone,” says Sacks. This means they “may not be speaking openly about what ultimately are very natural feelings and the downside of this is that social isolation can actually lead to depression.” I’ll always be grateful to the friend who took me aside while I was pregnant and told me how she felt like she was in a fog for much of her maternity leave. “Sometimes it’s really hard,” she said. At the time, her honesty scared me, but when I was struggling, those words were a comfort.