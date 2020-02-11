I Have 3 Serious Mental Illnesses — But That Won’t Stop Me From Having Kids

As I write this article, I'm about to give birth to my daughter. I’m trying not to stress about whether my mental-health struggles will make me a bad mom and instead see these experiences as part of my strength — at least that’s what my therapist tells me to do. Through consultations with my doctors, I’ve decided to keep taking the medication that doesn’t exactly cure my depression, but does sound the edge off my worst moods. I’m also trying to be as prepared as possible, but not rigid, understanding that that one’s pregnancy and post-birth plan involves flexibility and a willingness to adapt when things just aren’t working. For example, while I’ve decided to give breastfeeding a go, I’ve promised myself I’ll supplement with formula if the burden of being my baby’s only source of food ever feels overwhelming.