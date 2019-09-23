I Found A Surrogate — Then I Got Pregnant

After a bad run-in with a newer, boutique surrogacy agency, we decided to try an online matching site a friend recommended. Signing up felt like joining a dating app. Paul and I plastered our profile with photos of the two of us and our mini-goldendoodle, Brady, looking down-to-earth and carefree in the hopes a surrogate would see us as exactly the type of people whose babies she’d want to give birth to. We tried to manage our expectations, as the site clearly states it can take up to a year to find a match. We could hardly believe it when, the very next day, we matched with Samantha. Two days later, there we were eating deep-fried pickles with her and her family. She told us she loves being pregnant and that she and her husband want to show their kids the importance of doing something magical for other people. They shared details of their complex families and troubled upbringings, and how they work together to build a better life for their kids. We took them through our journey, opening up in the hopes of building the village it would take to bring our child into this world. Before we left, we all agreed: It was a match.