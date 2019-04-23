It’s really just talking about things more openly. If you haven’t dealt with infertility, you’re probably not going to realize how difficult it can be, so it’s helping people to understand that. One of the things I hear from patients is that as soon as you’re trying to get pregnant and can’t, it feels like everyone in the world is having a baby. Or you have friend groups where one person is privately struggling with infertility and something like going to another friend’s baby shower might be incredibly difficult. It’s often an incredibly isolating experience — because no one is talking about it, you feel like nobody else is going through it.