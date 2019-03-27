No More “You Never Knows” For Single Women

I won’t live life afraid to miss an opportunity, thinking that without question, the opportunity I missed was the one that would have led to a husband — if I wasn’t so lazy, so cynical, so angry, or just so plain wrong. I want support in my belief that not doing a thing won’t bring about my punishment for not doing the thing. I want support in my belief that the way I am is just fine, and that the way I am is worthy of good things coming to me, regardless of whether or not I’m in hot pursuit at all times. I believe this support has to come from within me, because all that seems to come from the outside is, “you never know.”