7 Empowering Quotes About Being Single

We have Ariana Grande to thank for a lot of things: coining the phrase "h2gkmo," making high ponytails iconic, and writing the absolute best breakup bangers. If you're a single person, there are likely a dozen thank u, next quotes that you can relate to. Ahead of Valentine's Day, when you can expect a deluge of couple photos and romantic quotes on your Instagram feed, you might be in need of some inspiring words about being single.
Grande, of course, didn't pioneer the single lady anthem. These days, there are tons of empowering single artists, authors, and figures in the world, spreading their wisdom and breaking some of the stigma associated with being a single woman.
So, whether you're planning on posting your own manifesto on Instagram to defy societal norms about Valentine's Day, or you just need a pick-me-up, here are some inspirational quotes about heartbreak, love, and what it means to be a strong, independent woman.