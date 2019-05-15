11 Very Different Stories On Having Children (Or Not)

We went to the doctor two weeks after that transfer, and the ultrasound revealed one embryo was doing well. We were pumped, but it was very early. We had two implanted into Amy’s uterine wall. One ended up being Emzy, our daughter, the other split very early and ended up miscarrying. It was very scary. Amy woke up one night with a bunch of blood at four or five in the morning. But there was still the one, and she still looked great. At around the 12-week mark, we told people that we were having Emzy, who’s six years old now. We weren’t keeping the whole thing a secret. I told my mum, but we weren’t engaging with people that much about it. We weren’t sure if we would be successful or not. When Emzy was nine months old, we went through the procedure again and that led to Flash, who is five years old now. I tried not to think about a lot of things I felt in my heart during the process — but this whole time, I knew we were going to be successful. Maybe there’s a societal stigma about not being able to conceive “naturally,” but having two kids really outweighs the stigma for us.