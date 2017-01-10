13 Things You Need To Know About Semen

11 of 13

In fact, a person's sperm count changes every time it’s analyzed.



"The semen analysis is inconsistent," Dr. Werthman says. "They go up and down over the course of the year. So you can have one day where you have a count of a million, and then four months later you can have a count of 70 million."



A lot of this has to do with what's going on inside the body and the overall health of the patient. Something like having the flu can reduce sperm count drastically. There are also some environments and substances to avoid if someone is looking to raise or maintain their count.



"We know that sitting in hot tubs, heat, is bad for sperm," says Dr. Werthman. "We know that smoking’s terrible for sperm, we know that excessive drinking is terrible for sperm, marijuana is bad for sperm. So if anyone is doing those things. it may reduce their fertility potential."