Reproductive Psychiatrist Alexandra Sacks Talks Motherhood, Guilt, And Self-Care

One way Sacks, a reproductive psychiatrist, does this is through her new Gimlet Media podcast series, Motherhood Sessions, where she interviews real mothers about the “psychological big bang” that accompanies motherhood. She talks to a single mom and one who feels she can’t measure up to her own mother. She talks to an adopted woman whose children were the first people she knew who were biologically related to her. Episodes drop most Thursdays, and within them Sacks has real conversations with the women, and with real tear-eyed sniffles in the airespace. The series illuminates the idea that motherhood looks different for everyone, and that while postpartum depression is an issue that many women struggle with, there are other identity crises and dramas that mothers need to work through, too.