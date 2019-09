These Celebrities Are Opening Up About Postpartum Depression

Most people are familiar with the more glamorous and happy parts of a pregnancy, especially when it comes to celebrities. There's the reveal, which may or may not literally break the internet . Then there are plenty of bump updates and sweet pics from the baby shower. Of course, it all culminates with a snapshot of the newborn right after delivery. And it's happily ever after from there, right? Not always. In fact, postpartum depression is a common condition that's been coming out of the shadows and into the public discourse . Thanks to a handful of stars, we're talking about it — as we should. In fact, 11 to 20% of women experience PPD (as do some men ), so we're applauding anyone willing to open up and share their own stories.