Drew Barrymore Gets Honest About Parenting

Ryan Reynolds isn't the only celebrity who can make us feel emotional about the miracle of childbirth. In her new book, Wildflower, Drew Barrymore shares her own heartwarming experiences of being a mother to daughters Olive and Frankie. Needless to say, we're going through Kleenex tissue like crazy.
Barrymore has been open about her battle with post-partum depression, and here, in an audiobook clip from Wildflower shared with PopSugar, she reveals the dueling emotions she felt after giving birth to her second daughter.
"When I woke up in the hospital, I glanced over and took a deep look at my new baby girl, who I had decided with my husband to name Frankie," the actress reads. "She looked peaceful and sweet after her journey into the world. What a ride, huh, kid? I watched her, and after a little while, she really looked at me. She had need in her eyes.
"My first daughter, Olive, was born independent and has never given me that needy look to this day. As much as I loved having this moment, something felt strange. I started feeling like a rollercoaster free-fall was happening in my stomach. My head clenched tight and tears started pouring out of me uncontrollably."
Barrymore recounts "wailing" and "gasping for air" before it hits her: Frankie looked like her mother, Jaid Barrymore, whom she describes as her "biggest emotional button."
The similarity threw Barrymore for a loop, but it dawned on her that this could be an opportunity to confront and heal her relationship with her mother.
And... now we have to read the book, out today, to see how it all went down. Consider us hooked.
