This Trans Woman's Side-By-Side Photos Make An Important Point About Transition

Are we still doing the 2012 vs 2017 thing? I'm game. You can see my transition from femme to dapper over 5 years. In a lot of ways this sort of transition was more important to me than my gender transition. It’s not that it was more pivotal on my life but rather it represents that I have reached a point of self-understanding where I am comfortable in my aesthetic. After transitioning, I felt the need to dress extra feminine to affirm my gender. Following years of confronting the brutal processes of gender conformity trans women are forced into, I now know my trans womanhood is valid no matter how I dress. Not to mention my selfie game has only gotten stronger. ? Oh, how things have changed for the better. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #trans #transgender #transition #undercut #androgynous #tomboystyle #tomboy #transformationtuesday #girlslikeus #transgirl #mtf #ftm #transboy #lgbtqia #transman #transguy #genderfluid #nonbinary #dapper #tomboystyle #genderqueer #pansexual #bisexual #transwoman #selfmade #glowup

