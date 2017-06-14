For instance, Dr. Parker says that one of her patients has intense anxiety around vomiting, especially in public. "But underneath the fear of vomiting is an enormous fear of socializing and relating to others," she says. As a result, the patient has a lot of discomfort and worry around germs at restaurants and in foods. "The physical symptoms...keep this person at home and away from others," Dr. Parker says. "So [the health-related anxiety] is serving a function — to help avoid a deeper fear." The goal here, then, is to help "people understand that a symptom does not stand by itself," she says. It's probably not surprising, then, that many people with health anxiety also have other related anxiety issues, such as social anxiety and obsessive-compulsive tendencies, Dr. Diner says.