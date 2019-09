Yes, You Need To Think About Your Blood Pressure — Here's How To Keep It Low

Judging by the way it's portrayed in movies and TV (60-something guy suddenly clutching his arm in pain = heart attack), young women simply don't get heart disease. But experts know that is very wrong. In fact, according to the CDC , heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in the U.S. And, just a few months after Carrie Fisher's tragic death, we're more aware than ever of the need for women to keep an eye on their heart health — including their blood pressure. And don't think that just because you're young you're immune to high blood pressure: a 2011 study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that nearly one in five people between the ages of 24 and 32 had high blood pressure. Luckily, a few basic lifestyle practices can help you lower it or keep it where it needs to be.