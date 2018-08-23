Kolkata is often considered the heart of adoption in India. Over the years, thousands of babies have been given up amid circumstances such as poverty or secret, socially unacceptable relationships. Leila learns that she falls into the latter camp but holds on to the hope that, at the very least, she was born out of love. Her adoptive parents were told Leila's mother was a domestic servant who had an affair with a wealthy businessman from out of town, and wasn't able to keep her daughter because of the taboo surrounding the 'legitimacy' of her child. "It's a bit like a Disney film," Leila muses optimistically, albeit remaining aware that should she find new information on this journey, everything she knows about her birth may turn out to be a lie.