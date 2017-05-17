My Relationship Ended Because I Wasn't Ready For Kids — But My Boyfriend Was

"Totally. I said 'yes' because I do see myself as a mom one day, but it’s hard to wrap your brain around being a mother when you're in your early 20s, starting to make money, and establishing yourself professionally. Children were not on my radar yet at all. While I wanted to go out and travel, Josh wanted to have dinners with his friends who had children. He hoped I would look at how cute the babies were and get baby fever. I knew he had the capacity to be a great dad, but he had issues with anger and drinking that he needed to figure out before I'd even consider marrying him or having his children. We had obvious and glaring issues in our relationship that would never be fixed with marriage and a child."