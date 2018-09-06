Wright explains that with her and her husband's student loans, car payments, mortgage payments and HOA fees, her financial situation is tight despite her high household income. Still, Wright admits that her family's challenges aren't as bad as others in the country. "These are first world problems. I spend too much on clothing for myself and my family, indulge in nice dinners sometimes, and occasionally we go on family vacations," Wright said, adding that they could probably afford a second child if they cut down on all of their 'extras.' "I grew up in a lower-middle class family and I get the level of privilege that I have now, but something needs to be done to fix affordable childcare in this country, along with the total lack of paid maternity leave."