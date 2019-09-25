And what if you need an egg or sperm donor? The cost of sperm in Canada varies from $400 to $700, depending on where you live (the closer you are to a metropolitan area, the less shipping and handling you’ll have to pay). Finding an egg in Canada is harder since it is illegal to purchase eggs. Parents have to find a donor, and typically only a friend or family member would be altruistic enough to do this. Otherwise, parents have to travel outside of Canada.