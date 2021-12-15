40 Women On What No One Told Them About Being A Parent

“I thought I had married a woke millennial man, and then the baby arrived and there were an enormous amount of assumptions about what I was going to be responsible for. I remember him saying to me, 'but you're full of all these hormones that key you up to be good at this.' I was like, it's not hormones, I have spent nine months reading and preparing. I remember one night he was lying up in bed reading this 800-page book that Obama had recommended. I was so annoyed! The only books I was reading were about how to keep our child alive. He was just totally clueless in the beginning. It got a lot better when I went back to work — I think that's important in terms of establishing balance. Still there is this overriding idea that I am the manager. He will say, 'if you want me to get up with her, just wake me up, or if you want me to do things, just write a list.' I don't want to write a list! Nobody is writing a list for me.” — Rachel, 38

