A Fourth-Generation Butcher’s Journey Into The Low-Meat Trend

You might not expect a butcher — especially one who was raised by a butcher who was also raised by a butcher — to be the one to go all-in on blended meat, but it's actually Nicoletti's specific experience that informed her decision to create these sausages. "I grew up in the meat industry — the very traditional meat industry," she tells Refinery29. "We ate a lot of meat growing up, and we didn't always know exactly where it came from. It came from my grandpa's shop, but who knows before that." As a young adult, Nicoletti worked in restaurants for a few years, and it was there that she became disillusioned with all the waste, specifically the meat waste, she was seeing. In 2009, she got an apprenticeship at The Meat Hook , a whole animal butcher shop in Brooklyn, and during her five years there, became committed to sustainable meat-eating, which at the time was a new concept.