A Fourth-Generation Butcher’s Journey Into The Low-Meat Trend

One of Seemore's signature sausages is cleverly named La Dolce Beet-a, and its key ingredient is fresh beets. That, of course, means the sausage is magenta. "It's very close to my heart because it got me attention for what I was doing and it’s such a divisive one," Nicoletti shares. "When people try it, it's generally the favorite, but it is hard to get people to try because it's such a weird color." This initial skepticism the founder speaks of also seems to be turning into less of a problem. "Another thing we found in our sustainability survey is that Gen Zs and millennials are really willing to push their palates for the planet. 79% agreed that they were willing to try new foods if they knew it was good for the planet," Chowdhary explains.