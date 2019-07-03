Vegetarians & Vegans Weigh In On The Best Meatless Burger Options

Summer holidays are synonymous with backyard barbecues, but grilling up a good time doesn't have to mean meat-based burgers for all. In fact, these days there are a lot of meatless burger alternatives on the market. From veggie and plant protein patties to quinoa and bean-based burgers, non-meat eaters have plenty of options when it comes to grilling out.
Ahead, 18 vegans, vegetarians, pescatarian, and flexitarians share their favorite beef burger alternatives. Some say they look for vegetable-forward patties, while others want their burgers to taste as close to real meat as possible. So with each top pick, the non-meat eaters share why they like the burger buy and even explain how they prepare them. Happy grilling!
