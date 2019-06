Beyond Burger Stock Is Soaring, But For Some Vegetarians, It's More Sizzle Than Steak

Even if you’re not a practicing vegan or vegetarian , chances are you’re aware of the boom in meat-free burger patties that, unlike veggie or black bean burgers, are engineered to look, taste, and feel just like real meat. They’re pink, they bleed; they simulate the experience of being a carnivore for people who have ostensibly chosen a herbivorous existence. And suddenly, these fake meat products are everywhere, from grocery stores to trendy NYC restaurants like The Butcher’s Daughter and Mission Chinese, and even in fast food joints where beef has long reigned supreme. They’re having an impact on the economy, too. Since Beyond Meat, purveyor of the Beyond Burger, went public in early May, shares in the company are up more than 700 percent since it announced its IPO.