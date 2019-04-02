The Impossible Burger Is Coming For Fast Food Chains

Like Elizabeth Holmes, plant-based burgers seem to be out for blood. Animal-friendly burger patties have been popping up recently at major food chains – from the Beyond Burger at Carl Jr.'s to the White Castle's Impossible Burger. The folks over at Impossible Foods have a beef with meat, and soon, their meatless patty, also known as the Impossible Burger, might be sauced and sandwiched between Burger King buns nationwide.
Yesterday, Burger King debuted the Impossible Whopper, a plant-based hamburger that claims to deliver all the “flame-grilled, juicy craveability” of the beloved Whopper. Unsuspecting St. Louis customers were surprised (or punished, depending on where you stand on #BagelGate) when they ordered Whoppers and got a meat-free version instead.
While Burger King is just experimenting with the idea of taking the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide, and we've known about it for a while, we still have a few questions:
What is in the Impossible Burger?
According to the Impossible Foods website, the Impossible Burger is an entirely plant-based patty that promises to smell, look, taste, and even bleed exactly like beef.
Ingredients include coconut oil, sunflower oil, soy protein, and a funky ingredient called soy leghemoglobin, which is a fancy way of saying soy hemoglobin. If the word "hemoglobin" sounds familiar, it's because it's running through your veins.
Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that is in charge of moving oxygen throughout your body. The soy leghemoglobin found in the Impossible Burger is the secret ingredient that makes their "meat" taste like meat.
Where can I buy an Impossible Burger?
Apparently, the Impossible Burger is already available in hundreds of restaurants nationwide, including White Castle, Dave & Buster's, Whalburgers and in three different islands in the Caribbean. If you'd rather cook your own, you can also find them at grocery stores across the country, such as Target and Whole Foods.
