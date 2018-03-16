We Had No Idea Veggie Burgers Could Be This Good

When it comes to veggie burgers, flavor and texture combinations don't just end with the patty. A truly delicious veggie burger is only as good as the bun it's served on, the sauces it's slathered in, and the toppings it's stacked with. Whether you're whipping up a classic black bean-base or venturing into unchartered portobello territory, there's an entire world of creative possibilities out there just waiting to be tried.
Which is exactly why we are currently obsessed with Martin Nordin's new cookbook, Green Burgers. The three veggie burger options ahead are dressed to to impress, just in time for spring and summer al fresco dining. From a BBQ portobello with grilled peppers to a marinated bean and avocado option with smoked tomatoes, these alternative burger recipes will blow your mind (and your tastebuds).