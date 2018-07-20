The All-Time Best Burgers In NYC

Is there anything better than an ice-cold beer and a big burger with melty cheese? Maybe. But, for me, there usually isn't. I live and breathe burgers — they are the perfect affordable, anytime meal. You can brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night munch on this all-American delicacy (yes, I'll eat one with a fried egg in the early morning hours, what of it?).
And what better place to do that than in NYC? The city that never sleeps has certainly had ample time to perfect its grilling, topping, and bun-ing game. So I've rounded up my favorite burger joints in the Big Apple — and since there are quite a few juicy options, I'll be updating this story regularly with all the can't-miss spots this city has to offer.