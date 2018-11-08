Let These Thanksgiving Meal Boxes Do The Work For You (There's Vegan, Too!)

Believe it or not, we've officially hit the two-week countdown window for Thanksgiving 2018. For those of us who won't be traveling to homes with already prepared feasts, getting a menu together for the mega cooking occasion isn't exactly a cake walk. Which is why this year, instead of working ourselves into frenzied food shopping, cramped kitchen cooking disasters, we're wielding a holiday dinner secret weapon: the Thanksgiving meal in a box.
For seasoned users of meal subscription services, the invention of the festive feast kit comes as a welcome aid. For everyone else, here's what you need to know: Each kit contains delivered-to-your-door, pre-portioned ingredients, fail-safe recipes, and even already cooked meals that cover the entire Thanksgiving range from turkey to sides and dessert.
Scroll ahead to find which box will work for you and your closest group of two to 12 on the upcoming dining occasion — there's everything from a Martha Stewart-approved brown sugar-glazed turkey to a chef-invented apple ginger crisp and even a vegan-friendly herb-crusted "turkey" dinner, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.