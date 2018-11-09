Everybody experiences the holidays differently, especially when those holidays are spent among our extended family. It can feel pretty overwhelming, but if you're an avid horoscope reader like we are, a big Thanksgiving dinner can also be a fun astrological experiment. Knowing your relatives' signs can help you determine where you'll be able to find them when Turkey Day finally rolls around.
For example, you'll almost definitely come across your Gemini cousin in the playroom with the kids. And, wherever your Pisces aunt is, she's more than likely asleep. Viewed through this lens, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to learn more about your family's astrological makeup.