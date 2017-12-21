How To Talk About Work With Your Loving (Prying) Family During The Holidays

Some people will assume you are avoiding them for an unknown reason, so tell them you're keeping to your room and aren't hanging out because you have a few things to get done. Find out if there are any family outings and do your best to plan ahead, explaining that if you get peace and quiet now, you'll be able to join in later. And, if there are any hurt feelings about you texting or emailing instead of giving your undivided attention, promise to banish your tech later but say that you have to be "on" for a little while at the moment.