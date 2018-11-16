5 Chefs Give Their Best Turkey-Buying Tips Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Turkey is the star of most Thanksgiving meals. Unfortunately, though, buying one isn't as straightforward as purchasing cranberries or the marshmallows you toast on top of your baked sweet potatoes. When it comes to turkey, there are many different options. You can't just tell your butcher, "I'll have one turkey, please," and expect no follow-up questions. You've got to decide the size, how it was raised, whether or not it's frozen — and depending on where you're shopping, it can get even more complicated than that.
Since it's such a key part of a Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) feast, we're hoping to take some pressure off the decision. So we talked to five chefs about how they pick out and cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey. Armed with their expert knowledge, you can saunter into your local grocery store and have the confidence to ask for the exact kind of turkey that's right for your Thanksgiving feast.